New Report on Russell Westbrook's Top Free Agency Desire
Russell Westbrook is weighing his options in free agency after declining his player option with the Denver Nuggets. He's already declined rumors that he could head overseas for a lofty European contract, but the NBA interest in him has been mostly quiet.
The Sacramento Kings scheduled a Zoom meeting with Westbrook at the start of free agency, but they decided to only sign Dennis Schroder after they couldn't find a buyer for Malik Monk in a trade. So, that left Westbrook in limbo once again.
ESPN's Marc J. Spears reported on "NBA Today" that Westbrook "wants to be closer to home," still mentioning Sacramento as an option. Westbrook's family is still in Los Angeles, which is where he was born and raised, but he's already played for both LA teams.
Westbrook's stint with the Clippers wasn't the worst, but they seem likely to bring Chris Paul back soon. Westbrook's stint with the Lakers was horrible, with neither side happy with the situation. If it isn't those two teams, and if the Kings aren't interested anymore after the Schroder addition, the next closest teams to LA are the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns.
The Suns might be the best fit for Westbrook, assuming he's still searching for playing time. Phoenix still has Devin Booker and Bradley Beal on the roster and is bringing in Jalen Green from the Kevin Durant trade, but the only true point guard they have is Collin Gillespie.
Westbrook would at least give them a true playmaker with some juice to him, but that fit could be clunky with a backcourt rotation of Westbrook, Booker, Green, Beal, Gillespie, and Grayson Allen.
