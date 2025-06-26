Inside The Nuggets

Top 2025 NBA Draft Selection Draws Wild Nikola Jokic Comparison

A Top 20 pick from the 2025 NBA Draft draws wild comparison to Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic

May 11, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts towards referee Sean Wright (4) after a play in the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game four of the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
The first round of the 2025 NBA Draft is nearing the end, as plenty of trades and surprises have happened so far. While the top two picks went as expected, with Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper going off the board, plenty of other surprises came up later in the round. However, one surprise tops the others that have happened so far.

After making a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies, the Portland Trail Blazers surprised everyone when they selected Hansen Yang from China with the 16th overall pick. A player who was mocked by many to be a second-round pick, the surprise got another twist when a wild comparison came along with it.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, a source from the Denver Nuggets texted him that Yang reminds them of "Chinese Jokic." Given that Jokic is arguably the best player in the MVP, it's a wild and bold comparison to make for a player that wasn't even expected to be selected till the second round.

Looking at Yang's production this past season in China, he averaged 16.6 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 2.6 blocks per game in 45 contests. Standing at 7-foot-2, Yang does lack quickness, which was a knock on Jokic when he was coming out in 2014.

However, earning minutes on this Trail Blazers team won't be easy, as they also drafted Donovan
Clingan with the seventh overall pick in last year's draft. In addition, Deandre Ayton and Robert Williams are on the roster, meaning Yang could be looking toward reps in the G League to begin his career.

