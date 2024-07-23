Inside The Nuggets

New Russell Westbrook Update After Trade to Utah Jazz

Russell Westbrook is now an NBA free agent

/ Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
The Utah Jazz announced on Saturday that they had waived nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook. Utah acquired Westbrook from the LA Clippers in a deal that sent Kris Dunn to Los Angeles.

Westbrook is expected to sign with the Denver Nuggets upon clearing waivers, and according Keith Smith of Spotrac, Westbrook has indeed cleared waivers. This means Westbrook is officially an NBA free agent, which is the latest update in what has been a multi-step process.

Theoretically, Westbrook can now listen to offers from Denver and other teams around the league, but it has already been reported several places that the 2017 NBA MVP will sign with the Nuggets. Clearing waivers was the final step in this process before Westbrook could sign in Denver, so now all that awaits is an official announcement from the team.

This is the second time in Westbrook's career he has been waived by the Jazz, as he was also dealt to Utah in 2023 from the Los Angeles Lakers. Westbrook signed with the Clippers after clearing waivers that year, and played 89 games for LA before being traded to Utah.

Westbrook was a very important player for the Clippers in his two seasons there, elevating the team on and off the court. Averaging 12.2 PPG, 5.2 APG, and 5.0 RPG in just 24.3 minutes per game for the Clippers, Westbrook showed he is still capable of producing at a high level, even in a role that was often far from what he does best.

