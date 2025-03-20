Inside The Nuggets

New Starting Lineup Due to Injury in Nuggets vs Lakers

The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers are both dealing with injuries

Mar 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) drives to the basket against Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers are facing off on Wednesday night, but the highly-anticipated matchup is not as star-studded as initially expected.

The Lakers are playing without superstar forward LeBron James, while the Nuggets will be without star duo Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. Due to these injuries, both teams will have to put abnormal lineups on the floor.

The Lakers are rolling with the same starting five that led them to their active two-game win streak: Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Jordan Goodwin, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Jaxson Hayes. The Nuggets, on the other hand, are forced to switch things up.

For the first time this season, the Nuggets are starting Russell Westbrook, Christian Braun, Michael Porter Jr., Peyton Watson, and Aaron Gordon.

The Nuggets just beat the Golden State Warriors on Monday night with Jokic, Murray, and Braun all sidelined, so they chose to start Hunter Tyson in that game. On Wednesday night, Denver is putting Braun back into the starting five, but will still be missing Jokic and Murray.

Denver Nuggets forward Peyton Watson (8) and guard Christian Braun (0)
Mar 10, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Peyton Watson (8) and guard Christian Braun (0) high five after scoring against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

If the Nuggets could pick up two consecutive wins while Murray and Jokic are sidelined with injuries that would be massive and would tremendously help their late-season playoff push.

Heading into Wednesday night, the Nuggets lead the Lakers by one game for third place in the West, giving this matchup significant playoff implications.

