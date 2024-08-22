New Update on Assault Charge Against Nikola Jokic's Brother
It was reported on Wednesday by Shelly Bradbury of The Denver Post that Strahinja Jokic, the brother of Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic, had appeared in court for an assault charge.
The third-degree assault charge against Strahinja came from an incident at a playoff game against the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this year when he was seen punching a fan.
The Denver Post was able to provide a new update from Strahinja's appearance in court, writing, "On Wednesday, a Denver County Court judge put a protection order in place that requires Strahinja Jokic to stay away from the alleged victim in the case. He also ordered Strahinja Jokic to complete fingerprinting and return to court in October to enter a plea in the case."
As The Denver Post also reported, this is not the first time Strahinja has encountered Denver law enforcement.
Recalling a 2019 incident in which Strahinja was "accused of choking and pushing a woman" before preventing her from calling the police, The Denver Post reported he pleaded guilty to "a misdemeanor charge of obstructing phone service, as well as a felony count of trespassing," but the trespassing charge was later dismissed as part of an agreed upon deferred sentence.
The video of Jokic's brother punching the fan went viral on social media, which made it even more likely there would be legal ramifications.
