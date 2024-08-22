Inside The Nuggets

New Update on Assault Charge Against Nikola Jokic's Brother

Strahinja Jokic, the brother of Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic, appeared in court for his assault charge

Joey Linn

Jan 14, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Strahinja Jokic the brother of Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic watches the game against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena.
Jan 14, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Strahinja Jokic the brother of Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic watches the game against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. / Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

It was reported on Wednesday by Shelly Bradbury of The Denver Post that Strahinja Jokic, the brother of Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic, had appeared in court for an assault charge.

The third-degree assault charge against Strahinja came from an incident at a playoff game against the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this year when he was seen punching a fan.

The Denver Post was able to provide a new update from Strahinja's appearance in court, writing, "On Wednesday, a Denver County Court judge put a protection order in place that requires Strahinja Jokic to stay away from the alleged victim in the case. He also ordered Strahinja Jokic to complete fingerprinting and return to court in October to enter a plea in the case."

As The Denver Post also reported, this is not the first time Strahinja has encountered Denver law enforcement.

Recalling a 2019 incident in which Strahinja was "accused of choking and pushing a woman" before preventing her from calling the police, The Denver Post reported he pleaded guilty to "a misdemeanor charge of obstructing phone service, as well as a felony count of trespassing," but the trespassing charge was later dismissed as part of an agreed upon deferred sentence.

The video of Jokic's brother punching the fan went viral on social media, which made it even more likely there would be legal ramifications.

Related Articles

Nikola Jokic Made Unprecedented History at 2024 Paris Olympics

Kevin Durant Gets Honest About How NBA Players View Nikola Jokic

Russell Westbrook Reacts to Being Snubbed From Viral NBA List

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News