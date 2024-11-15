Inside The Nuggets

New Update on Nikola Jokic's Unexpected Absence From Denver Nuggets

Nuggets star Nikola Jokic is out due to personal reasons.

Joey Linn

Nov 4, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the fourth quarter against the Toronto Raptors at Ball Arena.
Nov 4, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the fourth quarter against the Toronto Raptors at Ball Arena. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets unexpectedly announced on Thursday that superstar center Nikola Jokic was questionable for Friday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans due to personal reasons.

Jokic has since been officially ruled out for this game, which created a level of concern among fans that the three-time MVP may be dealing with something very serious. While details of Jokic’s absence from the team are unknown, Katy Winge of Altitude TV provided an encouraging update on Friday, saying Jokic and his family are okay.

Via Winge: “Out of respect for Nikola’s wishes, we aren’t going to say anything more about the personal reasons he is missing tonight’s game. I can confirm that he and his family are fine and there is nothing to be alarmed about!”

This is great news, as there is always an understandable level of concern whenever a player is ruled out for personal reasons. NBA fans have been sending their best wishes to Jokic and his family amid the news he would be out, and it fortunately sounds as if everything is okay.

Jokic’s absence on Friday will be his first of the season, as he had previously played in all 10 of Denver’s games. Also without Aaron Gordon, the Nuggets will have to find a way to win without their starting power forward and center.

New Orleans is also very injured right now, with Zion Williamson and other top players sidelined.

Joey Linn
