New Update on Potential Zach LaVine to Denver Nuggets Trade

The Denver Nuggets reportedly have trade interest in Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine.

Joey Linn

Oct 12, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) goes up for a dunk against the Denver Nuggets during the first half at United Center.
Oct 12, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) goes up for a dunk against the Denver Nuggets during the first half at United Center. / David Banks-Imagn Images
While the NBA trade deadline is not until February, there are already several rumors about what could take place between now and then. The Chicago Bulls are heavily involved in many of these rumors, as veteran stars like Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic could be trade targets for contending teams.

In a recent report, Sam Amick and Tony Jones of The Athletic revealed the Denver Nuggets are a team interested in LaVine.

Via Amick and Jones: “League sources say the focus on LaVine in recent discussions is significant, with the Nuggets interested in the 29-year-old who is averaging 21.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists this season. LaVine, a two-time All-Star, is owed $43 million this season, $45.9 million next season and has a player option worth $48.9 million for the 2026-27 campaign.”

Zach LaVine
Dec 19, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) reacts after his three point basket against the Boston Celtics late in the second half at TD Garden.

This report received an update on Friday night when K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports News reported that Chicago is not interested in taking back the contract of Zeke Nnaji in a potential LaVine deal.

Via Johnson: “Said this on @CHSN__ pregame show last night but, at least as of now, Bulls have shown no interest in taking Zeke Nnaji contract in any talks surrounding Zach LaVine.”

This makes sense, because Nnaji’s four-year, $32 million deal would be counterproductive to Chicago’s goal of shedding unwanted salary and creating future flexibility for their rebuild effort. 

Joey Linn
