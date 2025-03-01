Nikola Jokic Accomplishes Wild NBA History
Even if his career ended today, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic would go down as one of the greatest offensive players in NBA history.
Not only has he raised his scoring average this season to 29.1 points per game, but he's also one of the top playmakers in the league, averaging double-digit assists for the first time.
The triple-double crown may still belong to Russell Westbrook, but it can't be ignored what Jokic is now doing. Currently leading the league with 28 triple-doubles this season; second place doesn't even have half of that. Coming off a tremendous month of February, his performance put him in a historic category.
Jokic finished February with averages of 27.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 11.6 assists while having a true shooting percentage of 70.3%. Now, his third month averaging a triple-double on 70% or better true shooting, nobody in NBA history has even done so once. Not only has he broken records, but he's making ones that may never be accomplished ever again.
Due to his efforts, Jokic helped lead the Nuggets to a 10-2 record in February, helping place them as the second seed in the Western Conference.
Looking ahead for Denver, they'll start March with a marquee matchup in Boston against the Celtics on Sunday, with tip-off on ABC set for 1:00 p.m. EST.
