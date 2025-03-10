Nikola Jokic Breaks Silence on Injury Scare in Nuggets-Thunder
Nikola Jokic is more than just the heart and soul of the Denver Nuggets, he's essentially the entire team. The Denver Nuggets big man may not be the favorite to win the MVP this season, but it's very clear that he's the most important player in the NBA by a wide margin.
During the first quarter of Sunday's game between the Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder, Denver fans were terrified when Jokic seemingly went down with an elbow injury in the first quarter.
At one point in the game, Jokic shockingly missed two free throws in a row in a rare moment that fans attributed to his elbow injury scare.
Fortunately, after the game, Jokic revealed that his elbow bothered him a bit after the fall, but that he's largely fine.
Nuggets head coach Michael Malone echoed his superstar's statement, claiming that Jokic's elbow is fine.
Through 58 games this season, Jokic is averaging 28.8 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 10.5 assists on 57/43/81 shooting from the field. On Sunday, he had a rare moment of playing below his averages, putting up 24 points, 13 rebounds, and 9 assists on 44/20/33 shooting from the field.
Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets get a second chance against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night after Sunday's disappointing outcome. If Denver loses again, it may be time to concede that Oklahoma City is simply the better team right now.
