Inside The Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History Heading Into Playoffs

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic made NBA history as he finished the season

Farbod Esnaashari

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts before the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts before the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Denver Nuggets have clinched another playoff berth this season, taking the fourth seed, which has given them home-court advantage against the Los Angeles Clippers. Denver can thank one player in particular for carrying the team on his back to get them where they are now.

The Nuggets superstar center, Nikola Jokic, is no stranger to breaking and setting NBA records, as he recently became the first ever center to average a triple-double for an entire season.

Jokic finished this regular season with totals of 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, and 2 steals a game, which has him in contention as the MVP of the league. He has won the award three times in the last four years, which is why many fans believe he will be shortchanged this season, regardless of his phenomenal performances day in and day out.

Jokic can add one more record to his resume as well. The star center has finished the season with 22 shots from beyond the halfcourt line. This is the most ever in the NBA's shot location era (since 1996-97), and still shot 41.7% from three

It is safe to say that Jokic is making his case as one of the best centers not only of this generation but of all time. As he continues to break records and set brand new ones, the sky seems to be the only limit for this three-time MVP.

Fans can catch Nikola in action on Saturday, April 19th, as they take on the Los Angeles Clippers in game 1 of their first-round series.

Related Articles

Rockets Coach Ime Udoka Makes Unexpected Decision for Nuggets Game

Michael Malone Sends Heartfelt Message to Nuggets After Firing

Nikola Jokic Finishes Season Accomplishing Never Seen NBA History

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

11-year veteran inside of NBA arenas. Published for ESPN, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and FanNation. Follow @Farbod_E on Twitter.

Home/News