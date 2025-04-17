Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History Heading Into Playoffs
The Denver Nuggets have clinched another playoff berth this season, taking the fourth seed, which has given them home-court advantage against the Los Angeles Clippers. Denver can thank one player in particular for carrying the team on his back to get them where they are now.
The Nuggets superstar center, Nikola Jokic, is no stranger to breaking and setting NBA records, as he recently became the first ever center to average a triple-double for an entire season.
Jokic finished this regular season with totals of 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, and 2 steals a game, which has him in contention as the MVP of the league. He has won the award three times in the last four years, which is why many fans believe he will be shortchanged this season, regardless of his phenomenal performances day in and day out.
Jokic can add one more record to his resume as well. The star center has finished the season with 22 shots from beyond the halfcourt line. This is the most ever in the NBA's shot location era (since 1996-97), and still shot 41.7% from three
It is safe to say that Jokic is making his case as one of the best centers not only of this generation but of all time. As he continues to break records and set brand new ones, the sky seems to be the only limit for this three-time MVP.
Fans can catch Nikola in action on Saturday, April 19th, as they take on the Los Angeles Clippers in game 1 of their first-round series.
