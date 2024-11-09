Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat
The Denver Nuggets picked up their fourth-straight win on Friday night, defeating the Miami Heat by a final score of 135-122. This was the injury return of starting point guard Jamal Murray, who had missed the last three games in the NBA’s concussion protocol.
Playing 35 minutes in his return, Murray tallied 28 points, six assists, and four rebounds. Murray reentered Denver’s starting lineup which sent Russell Westbrook back to the bench. The 17-year veteran recorded 10 assists in just 24 minutes.
While Denver got contributions from up and down its roster, it was three-time MVP Nikola Jokic who again led the way. Tallying 30 points, 14 assists, and 11 rebounds, Jokic recorded his 135th career triple-double.
In addition to the win, Jokic made NBA history with his stat line. With 30 points, 14 assists, and 11 rebounds and 84 percent shooting, Jokic joined NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain as just the second player in NBA history to record that line on at least 80 percent from the field (via Basketball Reference’s StatHead).
This was Jokic’s third career 30-point triple-double on at least 80 percent shooting. Only Chamberlain has more, which is fitting when considering how many lists include just Jokic and Chamberlain.
Already a three-time MVP, Jokic will be right back in the running for the award again this season if the Nuggets continue winning games.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Made Unprecedented History at 2024 Paris Olympics
Kevin Durant Gets Honest About How NBA Players View Nikola Jokic
Russell Westbrook Reacts to Being Snubbed From Viral NBA List