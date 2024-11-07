Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Denver Nuggets vs. OKC Thunder
Nikola Jokic has written his name in countless record books across his 10-year NBA career while winning three league MVPs and winning the NBA Championship in 2023. However, on Wednesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Jokic joined elite company with his impressive statistical performance that helped the Denver Nuggets capture their fifth win of the season.
In the 124-122 win over the Thunder on Wednesday, Jokic posted an impressive stat line of 23 points, 20 rebounds, and 16 assists to give him his third triple-double of the season. With that performance, Jokic became one of two players over the last 40 seasons to post a stat line of 20+ points, 20+ rebounds, and 15+ assists. The other player? His current teammate Russell Westbrook.
Looking back to when Westbrook put up that stat line, it happened over five years ago on March 2nd, 2019 when he was still on the Oklahoma City Thunder. In a 119-103 win over the Los Angeles Lakers, Westbrook had 20 points, 21 assists and 20 rebounds.
Putting up triple-doubles is no rare occurrence for these two, as Westbrook and Jokic are first and second among active players in triple-doubles. According to StatMuse, Westbrook has 199 and Jokic has 134.
Through eight games this season, Jokic is currently averaging a triple-double with a stat line of 28.8 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 11.0 assists per game. If he's able to hold up his averages, he would become just the third player in NBA history to average a triple-double for a season.
