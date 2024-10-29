Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Denver Nuggets vs. Toronto Raptors
The Denver Nuggets picked up their first win of the NBA season on Monday night against the Toronto Raptors. It took overtime for the Nuggets to secure their first victory, but Jamal Murray’s game-tying layup at the end of regulation gave Denver the opportunity to steal one in overtime.
Denver was again led by three-time MVP Nikola Jokic who recorded his second-straight 40-point game. This is the first time Jokic has recorded back-to-back 40-point games in his NBA career, and it was also a history-making performance for the Nuggets star.
With 10 rebounds to go along with his 40 points, Jokic became just the 28th player in NBA history with at least 15 career games of 40 points and 10 rebounds (via Basketball Reference's StatHead). Jokic also passed NBA legend Dominique Wilkins on this list, who finished with 14 such games in his Hall of Fame career.
The Nuggets have needed a lot from Jokic to start the season. With inconsistent production outside of the 2023 Finals MVP, Denver has turned to their best player in the biggest moments. This did not result in a win against the LA Clippers in Denver's last game, but it was good enough to beat the Raptors in Toronto.
When including the postseason, Jokic has 18 career games of 40 points and 10 rebounds, which ranks 27th all-time. With his first career back-to-back 40-point games, Jokic made NBA and individual history.
The Nuggets will need more of this when they face the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday in the second half of a back-to-back.
