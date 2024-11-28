Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets vs Jazz
Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic is a walking history-maker. Every single game, it feels like he finds a different way to make NBA history, and that's exactly what happened tonight.
During Wednesday night's matchup against the Utah Jazz, Jokic passed Tim Duncan on the NBA's all-time list of most games with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds. The next two up on the list for Jokic to pass are Dirk Nowitzki and Kevin Durant; the list is led by Karl Malone.
Against the Jazz, Jokic put up 30 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block on 68.4% shooting from the field. It was another typical yet dominant night from Jokic, where it seems like he's incapable of having a bad game. He was assisted by his partner-in-crime Jamal Murray, who also put up 22 points, 8 assists, and 4 steals on 55.6% shooting from the field.
With the win against the Jazz tonight, the Nuggets now have an overall record of 10-7, good for the 8th seed in the Western Conference. The team still isn't quite where many expected them to be, but they're only three games out of the first seed and one game out of the fourth seed. They've been doing this all without Aaron Gordon and should be in a much better spot when he returns.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Made Unprecedented History at 2024 Paris Olympics
Kevin Durant Gets Honest About How NBA Players View Nikola Jokic
Russell Westbrook Reacts to Being Snubbed From Viral NBA List