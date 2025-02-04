Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets vs Pelicans
The Denver Nuggets hosted the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday, finishing with a 125-113 win to extend their new-found win streak to three games. The Nuggets have moved to 31-19 on the season, closing the gap between them and the third-place Houston Rockets.
The Nuggets have been great this season, primarily behind superstar center Nikola Jokic. The three-time NBA MVP is having another historic season and put himself in the league history books again in Monday's win over the Pelicans.
Jokic dropped 27 points, 14 rebounds, 10 assists, 1 steal, and 2 blocks while shooting 9-13 from the field and 8-10 from the charity stripe and committing just one turnover. The Nuggets superstar becomes the first player in NBA history to tally these numbers in a single game (via Stathead).
Jokic continues to have historic performances, especially with how efficiently he plays the game. Heading into Monday, Jokic was averaging 29.6 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 10.3 assists per game with freakish 56.9/46.8/81.6 shooting splits.
Jokic could be on his way to a fourth MVP award within five years, especially if he continues to average nearly a 30-point triple-double with these absurd shooting splits.
Monday's game marked Jokic's 23rd triple-double of the season, leading the NBA by a healthy margin. If the Nuggets make another NBA Finals run, it will be behind Jokic and his utter dominance as the league's most valuable superstar.
