Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets vs Pistons
Riding an eight-game win streak, the Detroit Pistons hosted the Denver Nuggets on Friday night, but Nikola Jokic and company ended their hot streak. The Nuggets are leaving Detroit with a 134-119 win, led by an insane performance from their three-time MVP center.
Jokic dropped 23 points, 17 rebounds, 15 assists, 2 blocks, and 1 steal against the Pistons, shooting 6-12 from the field and 11-12 from the free-throw line. Jokic became the first player in NBA history to reach these numbers in a game, per Stathead.
Jokic, 30, is now averaging 29.1 points, 12.7 rebounds, 10.5 assists, and 1.8 steals per game this season, shooting 57.5% from the field and 44.0% from beyond the arc. After winning three MVP awards in the last four years, Jokic could be on his way to another one, with only OKC Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander standing in his way.
The Nuggets are now 39-21 on the season, sitting right below the Memphis Grizzlies for second place in the West. While they are still far from reaching Oklahoma City's level, Jokic is playing the best basketball of his career and deserves to be in the MVP conversation again.
Jokic and the Nuggets now travel to face the Boston Celtics for their next outing, as the reigning MVP will have to be on his A-game again to take down the defending champs.
