Inside The Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets vs Pistons

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic had a historic performance against the Detroit Pistons

Logan Struck

Nov 23, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts to a play during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts to a play during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
In this story:

Riding an eight-game win streak, the Detroit Pistons hosted the Denver Nuggets on Friday night, but Nikola Jokic and company ended their hot streak. The Nuggets are leaving Detroit with a 134-119 win, led by an insane performance from their three-time MVP center.

Jokic dropped 23 points, 17 rebounds, 15 assists, 2 blocks, and 1 steal against the Pistons, shooting 6-12 from the field and 11-12 from the free-throw line. Jokic became the first player in NBA history to reach these numbers in a game, per Stathead.

Jokic, 30, is now averaging 29.1 points, 12.7 rebounds, 10.5 assists, and 1.8 steals per game this season, shooting 57.5% from the field and 44.0% from beyond the arc. After winning three MVP awards in the last four years, Jokic could be on his way to another one, with only OKC Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander standing in his way.

The Nuggets are now 39-21 on the season, sitting right below the Memphis Grizzlies for second place in the West. While they are still far from reaching Oklahoma City's level, Jokic is playing the best basketball of his career and deserves to be in the MVP conversation again.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15)
Feb 24, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) shoots the ball in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Jokic and the Nuggets now travel to face the Boston Celtics for their next outing, as the reigning MVP will have to be on his A-game again to take down the defending champs.

Related Articles

Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks

Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player

Nikola Jokic's Brutally Honest Statement on Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

Home/News