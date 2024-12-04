Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets vs Warriors
The Denver Nuggets desperately needed a statement win against the Golden State Warriors tonight, and Nikola Jokic made sure the team finished the night accomplishing their goal. Not only did Denver pick up the win, but Jokic made history in the process.
On Tuesday night, Nikola Jokic put up 38 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists, and 5 steals on 58/75/78 shooting from the field. It was his third career game of at least 35 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, and 5 steals and he's tied James Harden and Larry Bird for the most all-time.
Even if the Denver Nuggets aren't exactly where they want to be, Nikola Jokic has proven time and time again that he's still the best player in the world. For as much as the Nuggets may struggle, as long as they have their three-time MVP, they're always going to be a championship contender.
After tonight's win against the Golden State Warriors, the Nuggets now have an overall record of 11-8, good for the eighth seed in the Western Conference. The team is only half a game away from being out of a play-in spot and passing up the Phoenix Suns for the sixth seed. It's still way too early in the season for anyone to have a definitive statement about the Nuggets' ceiling.
Up next for the Denver Nuggets is the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night, which will be an even bigger test than the Golden State Warriors tonight.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player