Nikola Jokic Makes Russell Westbrook Statement After Nuggets Practice
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has won three of the last four NBA MVP awards. The 2023 NBA Finals MVP, Jokic is arguably basketball’s best player right now.
The Nuggets signed nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook this offseason, giving them another former MVP. Westbrook won MVP in 2017 when he averaged a historic 30-point triple-double for the entire season.
Several Nuggets players have spoken about what Westbrook will bring to the team, emphasizing his playmaking, defense, intensity, and other attributes that make him unique. This has already been seen through one preseason appearance for Westbrook.
When asked about what his team worked on in practice, Jokic said transition defense before praising Westbrook.
“I think we are lucky that we have Russ on our team,” Jokic said. “He’s the guy that’s doing that for a decade or two. He’s doing that on a really high level. He can help us a lot in that category.”
Westbrook can help the Nuggets on both ends when it comes to working on transition defense in practice, because not only does he compete on the defensive end, but he pushes the pace relentlessly on offense - forcing the defense to get back.
Recently returning from Abu Dhabi, the Nuggets will play the Phoenix Suns in an NBA preseason game on Sunday at 5:30 PM PT.
