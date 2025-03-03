Inside The Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Jayson Tatum Statement After Nuggets-Celtics

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic makes strong statement on Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum after Sunday's contest

Liam Willerup

Mar 2, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) dribbles down the court defended by Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
Mar 2, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) dribbles down the court defended by Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images / Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
In this story:

A star-studded Sunday matchup, the Denver Nuggets traveled to face the Boston Celtics in a contest between two teams who have won NBA Championships this decade. As both teams will be looking to contend in the upcoming playoffs, it looks as if Boston has the edge for now as they took the 110-103 win.

Nikola Jokic finished just one assist shy of a triple-double, and Christian Braun and Jamal Murray's 50 points combined weren't enough to edge the defending champions. While not the leading scorer, Boston's Jayson Tatum did a little bit of everything on the court with 16 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists. After the game, Jokic shared some high praise for the Celtics star.

"I think he's playing really good, they have a really good system there and he's really driving that system," Jokic said about Tatum. "He's shooting the ball really well, he can do multiple things on the floor. He led them last year to the championship, so I think he's a superstar."

Averaging career highs in rebounds and assists per game, Tatum looks well on his way to joining Jokic on the All-NBA First Team this season, which would be Tatum's fourth appearance on it. While they'll be strong contenders to make it out the East this season, they'll have to get through a Cleveland team that holds a 50-10 record and the top seed in the conference.

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, Nuggets center Nikola Jokic
Jan 1, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Sunday concludes the regular season series between the two top teams, as Boston finishes 2-0. Now, an NBA Finals matchup remains the only chance they see each other again this year.

Related Articles

Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks

Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player

Nikola Jokic's Brutally Honest Statement on Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers

Published
Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

Home/News