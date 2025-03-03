Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Jayson Tatum Statement After Nuggets-Celtics
A star-studded Sunday matchup, the Denver Nuggets traveled to face the Boston Celtics in a contest between two teams who have won NBA Championships this decade. As both teams will be looking to contend in the upcoming playoffs, it looks as if Boston has the edge for now as they took the 110-103 win.
Nikola Jokic finished just one assist shy of a triple-double, and Christian Braun and Jamal Murray's 50 points combined weren't enough to edge the defending champions. While not the leading scorer, Boston's Jayson Tatum did a little bit of everything on the court with 16 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists. After the game, Jokic shared some high praise for the Celtics star.
"I think he's playing really good, they have a really good system there and he's really driving that system," Jokic said about Tatum. "He's shooting the ball really well, he can do multiple things on the floor. He led them last year to the championship, so I think he's a superstar."
Averaging career highs in rebounds and assists per game, Tatum looks well on his way to joining Jokic on the All-NBA First Team this season, which would be Tatum's fourth appearance on it. While they'll be strong contenders to make it out the East this season, they'll have to get through a Cleveland team that holds a 50-10 record and the top seed in the conference.
Sunday concludes the regular season series between the two top teams, as Boston finishes 2-0. Now, an NBA Finals matchup remains the only chance they see each other again this year.
