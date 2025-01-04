Nikola Jokic Makes Victor Wembanyama Statement After Spurs-Nuggets
Friday night's contest between the San Antonio Spurs and Denver Nuggets was set to be a pivotal matchup between two teams in the thick of the Western Conference playoff race. With Denver having a recent championship and the Spurs emerging from their rebuild, both teams are powered by the play of stellar international bigs Nikola Jokic and Victor Wembanyama.
The Spurs were able to steal a win in Denver with a 113-110 final score, as San Antonio bounced back from a weak third quarter to secure a pivotal win. Jokic and Wembanyama ended the game as the top two performers, making NBA history in the process.
After the game, Jokic has high praise for the young Spurs phenom.
"I think he's better this year than last year and I think he's gonna get even better," Jokic said. "I think he's a special player, one of a kind, [and] will be remembered forever."
Receiving praise like that from already one of the best big men to ever play in the NBA is justified, as Wembanyama has raised his game to another level this season after a Rookie of the Year campaign last year.
Wembanyama currently ranks in the top 10 in the league for scoring, top 15 in rebounding, and leads the league in blocks by more than a block per game. With the All-NBA teams being position-less and containing a 65-game requirement, Wembanyama has a shot at earning All-NBA First Team honors in year two.
