Nikola Jokic Reveals Desire for Nuggets to Improve After Playoff Elimination

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic revealed how his team can improve after being eliminated by the Oklahoma City Thunder

Colby Faria

May 18, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) watches Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shoot free throws in the second half of game seven of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Can the Denver Nuggets retool around Nikola Jokic?

On Sunday afternoon, the Nuggets' season came to a halting end when they were outclassed by the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder, 125-93 in Game 7 of their Western Conference semifinal series.

Following their post-season exit, three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic told the media he believes the Nuggets need to improve their bench depth, citing the success of the Thunder as well as the other conference finalists in the Minnesota Timberwolves, Indiana Pacers, and New York Knicks as examples of having deep bench rotations.

“We definitely need (more depth)," Jokic admitted. "It seems like the teams that have longer rotations, longer bench, are the ones who are winning. Indiana. OKC. Minnesota.”

Unless a massive trade goes down, the Nuggets will likely run it back for the most part as just DeAndre Jordan and Vlatko Cancar are set to hit free agency, while Russell Westbrook ($3.4 million) and Dario Saric ($5.4 million) both have player options for next season, with the rest of the team's roster under contract for the 2025 season.

Nikola Jokic and Russell Westbrook
With Jokic seemingly untouchable in any trade scenarios, Jamal Murray ($46 million) is the next unlikeliest player to be on the move, as his value to the Nuggets is probably worth more than his massive cap hit.

Michael Porter Jr. ($38 million) remains as perhaps the most tradable asset for the Nuggets when it comes to being able to shake up the club's core while also remaining in championship contention, as Aaron Gordon's $22 million for 2025 seems to much of a discount to consider moving.

