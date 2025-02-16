Nikola Jokic Reveals Relationship With New York Knicks Star
While Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic usually keeps his matters on the quiet side, he's still managed to build some relationships around the league during his decade-long tenure in the NBA.
One of those relationships Jokic has managed to form is with fellow big man Karl-Anthony Towns for the New York Knicks. Both have emerged as some of the best at their position over recent years, and through it all, the two have been able to grow with one another.
During All-Star Weekend, Jokic spoke about the relationship he's formed with Towns.
"Maybe not close close, but talked to him a bit," Jokic said. "Today I talked a little bit to KAT. You just make some type of relationship, it's not something that's close close. We're not going to go to each other's house. We're doing the same job. We're eating the same bread. So, why not be a little bit communicative."
It's far from a buddy-buddy relationship, and more-so cordial. But through their consistent battles while Towns was with the Minnesota Timberwolves and close to 10 years in the league alongside one another, it's easy to see how the two have been able to form a bond.
Jokic and Towns will get an opportunity to play alongside one another in the All-Star festivities on Sunday, as they'll suit up for Chuck's Global Stars, facing against Kenny's Young Stars for a chance to win this year's unique four-team All-Star game.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player
Nikola Jokic's Brutally Honest Statement on Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers