Nikola Jokic's Blunt Admission About Denver Nuggets
After their blowout loss against the New York Knicks, the Denver Nuggets got back in the win column on Wednesday night against the Utah Jazz. While Utah is just 4-14 on the season, this was still an opportunity for the Nuggets to focus on themselves and get back on track.
Superstar center Nikola Jokic led the way with 30 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists in the win. Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., Christian Braun, and Russell Westbrook all scored in double figures. While this was a convincing for the Nuggets, Jokic admitted after the game that they are still nowhere near where they need to be as a team.
“Not even close,” the three-time MVP answered when asked how close his team is to putting things all together.
This is a blunt admission from Jokic, but also important awareness for the leader of a team trying to win another championship. It has not been smooth sailing for the Nuggets through 17 games, but their 10-7 record has them just one loss behind the second seed in the Western Conference.
Because Jokic is the undisputed best player in the world, the Nuggets will always be in the mix. If they continue putting things together, the Nuggets will be one of the toughest teams to beat in the West. Denver's next game will come against the LA Clippers at Intuit Dome on Sunday.
