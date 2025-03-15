Nikola Jokic's Honest Statement After Lakers vs Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets picked up a huge win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. The Lakers were playing without LeBron James and Luka Doncic, and have now lost four consecutive games to fall to 40-25 on the season.
Despite being severely shorthanded, the Lakers took the Nuggets down to the final minute. Denver barely scraped by the Lakers, winning 131-126 behind a 28-point performance from three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic.
Going against a shorthanded Lakers squad, the Nuggets struggled much more than people would have expected, but they still came out with a win.
Following the game, Jokic got honest about Denver's poor performance and inconsistencies but praised them for still fighting for a win.
"I mean I think pretty much the whole season we were like that," Jokic said. "We don’t know what team is going to go out there. Pretty much inconsistent; some nights are good, some nights are bad, but it’s a good thing we win most of the games. I think we didn’t underestimate them, it just happens like that."
Jokic also talked about how the Lakers were defending him, giving props to LA head coach JJ Redick for how he understands the game.
"They didn’t do as much this time then the last time," Jokic said about the Lakers' defense. "Give credit to JJ [Redick], I think he’s a really good coach. I think he shut the mouth of most of the people. He played so he understands... He’s not scared to try new stuff, so I think he surprised everybody."
Even though they let a weakened LA team hang with them for 48 minutes, Jokic and the Nuggets avoided the upset and earned the much-needed win on Friday night.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player
Nikola Jokic's Brutally Honest Statement on Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers