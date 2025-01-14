Nikola Jokic's Injury Status for Nuggets vs Mavericks
The Denver Nuggets are currently 23-15 on the season and enter tonight's contest against the Dallas Mavericks on a three-game winning streak. As of late for Denver, it's been the dominant play of former MVP Russell Westbrook, who has posted averages of 21.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 8.3 assists during the team's winning streak.
With tonight's against the Mavericks, the two teams are only separated by a game and a half in the standings. As Dallas has battled injuries as of late to their top players, a recent injury report coming out of Denver shows they could be in jeopardy of being without their star this evening.
Denver's star center Nikola Jokic is listed as PROBABLE for tonight's contest as he deals with an illness. Jokic was most recently sidelined for back-to-back games on January 7th and 8th with an illness as well.
In 33 appearances this season, Jokic is averaging 31.2 points, 13.2 rebounds, and 9.8 assists, which is good enough for the top three in the NBA in all of those averages. Jokic only trails Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in odds for the MVP award.
The Nuggets hold a 2-3 record with Jokic inactive this season and a combined 9-12 record without him over the last three seasons. While probable, if Jokic is unable to go, expect Denver to use either DeAndre Jordan or Dario Saric in his place.
