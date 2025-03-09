Nikola Jokic's Injury Status for Nuggets vs OKC Thunder
The Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder face off in a game that will show a very big measuring stick between the two teams.
The Nuggets are currently the second seed in the Western Conference, while the Oklahoma City Thunder are the first seed. Not only that, but it's going to be a major battle between MVP candidates Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic. Whoever wins the game will likely receive a plethora of MVP consideration.
Nikola Jokic is currently listed as probable with left ankle inflammation against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
For the past few games, Jokic has been listed as questionable and then was upgraded to probable before tipoff. It's a great sign that Jokic is coming into the game as probable and that his overall status has already been upgraded.
Through 57 games this season, Jokic has averaged 28.9 points, 12.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, and 1.8 steals on 58/44/82 shooting from the field. What Jokic has done this season is arguably better than anything he did during three MVP seasons.
In Jokic's latest game against the Phoenix Suns, he had a historic performance putting up 31 points, 22 assists, 21 rebounds, and 3 steals on 59/43/67 shooting from the field. It was a stat line no one has ever accomplished in NBA history.
The Denver Nuggets face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 1:00 p.m. EST on Sunday.
