Nikola Jokic's Injury Status for Nuggets vs Suns

Injury Report ahead of tomorrow's game against the Suns:



PROBABLE:

Zeke Nnaji (Left Ankle Sprain)



QUESTIONABLE:

Nikola Jokić (Left Ankle Inflammation)

Aaron Gordon (Left Ankle Sprain)



OUT:

Julian Strawther (Left Knee Sprain)

DaRon Holmes II (Right Achilles Tendon)