Nikola Jokic's Injury Status for Nuggets vs Suns

The Denver Nuggets have listed Nikola Jokic on the injury report against the Phoenix Suns

Logan Struck

Mar 5, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) looks to pass the ball in the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Mar 5, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) looks to pass the ball in the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets have not won consecutive games since the All-Star break, always seeming to take a slight step back after every win. Now, coming off a win against the Sacramento Kings, the Nuggets head into a big matchup with the Phoenix Suns on Friday.

The Suns are coming off of a massive 23-point comeback win over the LA Clippers, finally finding a bright spot in a mostly disastrous 2024-25 season. The Suns sit in 11th place in the Western Conference with a 29-33 record, despite having a star trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal.

But, in a star-studded matchup on Friday, the Nuggets are in jeopardy of playing without their three-time NBA MVP.

The Nuggets are listing Nikola Jokic as questionable against the Suns due to left ankle inflammation. Jokic was listed on the injury report in Denver's last game against the Kings but suited up anyway, so many can expect him to be good to go for Friday's game but things could change.

Jokic, 30, is averaging 28.8 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 10.4 assists per game this season, possibly on his way to a fourth MVP award. Jokic has led the Nuggets to a 40-22 record as they sit in third place in the West, but Denver is just 2-4 without him this season.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15)
Mar 5, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball as Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) guards in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Nuggets are still in a great position to finish with the two-seed in the West, but they desperately need to beat lottery teams like the Suns to get there. Having Jokic available on Friday would be huge for Denver.

The Nuggets and Suns face off at 10 p.m. EST in Denver on Friday.

