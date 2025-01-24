Nikola Jokic's Insane Buzzer-Beater in Nuggets-Kings Goes Viral
The Denver Nuggets are currently hosting the Sacramento Kings in a game that the Nuggets and Kings can both use to build massive amounts of momentum, as both teams are on a three-game winning streak. The Nuggets were met with criticism earlier in the season as they had been struggling to keep a consistent flow in their gameplay, but they have been turning that narrative around as of late.
It's no secret that the three-time MVP Nikola Jokic has been an anchor for all aspects of the Nuggets system of play, but he has become a human highlight reel as of late as well. Tonight was a prime example of that when he took a 3/4 court shot in the third quarter with 1.7 seconds left in the quarter and drilled it with relative ease.
This shot has already gone viral online, accumulating 77,500 views and 4,200 likes in less than 20 minutes of being posted online.
Nikola Jokic and the term "triple-double" has become nearly synonymous as he continues to put up big numbers day in and day out. Thursday's game is another shining example, as the game hasn't ended yet and he has already put up 27 points, 22 rebounds, and 17 assists.
There's a reason why Nikola Jokic was the leading frontcourt vote getter in the NBA's All-Star game, and this is exactly why.
