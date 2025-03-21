Nikola Jokic's Official Injury Status for Nuggets vs Trail Blazers
There's no denying that the Denver Nuggets are a completely different team when Nikola Jokic is not on the court for them. It's shown in stats like his on-court versus off-court plus-minus, as well as the team's record. Not only is Jokic in the midst of an MVP campaign, but he's also trying to land home-court advantage for his team in the playoffs.
For a player who rarely is sidelined due to injury, Jokic has been out the last two games as he nurses a left ankle injury. With Denver set to face off against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night, it seems like a return won't be coming just yet.
According to Denver's recent injury report, Jokic is listed as out for Friday's contest in Portland with a left ankle injury. It's set to be the eighth missed game of the season for Jokic, as the Nuggets can't overlook this Trail Blazers team that has won their last three games.
Injury aside, Jokic has been having a historic season for the Nuggets, posting averages of 29.1 points, 12.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists, and 1.8 steals in what is his best statistical season yet. However, the scoring dominance from Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander might be enough to prevent a fourth league MVP for Jokic.
As for the rest of the Denver team, they're set to tip-off in Portland at 10:00 p.m. EST.
