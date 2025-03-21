Inside The Nuggets

Nikola Jokic's Official Injury Status for Nuggets vs Trail Blazers

The Denver Nuggets have listed Nikola Jokic on the injury report against the Portland Trail Blazers

Liam Willerup

Feb 12, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
There's no denying that the Denver Nuggets are a completely different team when Nikola Jokic is not on the court for them. It's shown in stats like his on-court versus off-court plus-minus, as well as the team's record. Not only is Jokic in the midst of an MVP campaign, but he's also trying to land home-court advantage for his team in the playoffs.

For a player who rarely is sidelined due to injury, Jokic has been out the last two games as he nurses a left ankle injury. With Denver set to face off against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night, it seems like a return won't be coming just yet.

According to Denver's recent injury report, Jokic is listed as out for Friday's contest in Portland with a left ankle injury. It's set to be the eighth missed game of the season for Jokic, as the Nuggets can't overlook this Trail Blazers team that has won their last three games.

Injury aside, Jokic has been having a historic season for the Nuggets, posting averages of 29.1 points, 12.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists, and 1.8 steals in what is his best statistical season yet. However, the scoring dominance from Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander might be enough to prevent a fourth league MVP for Jokic.

As for the rest of the Denver team, they're set to tip-off in Portland at 10:00 p.m. EST.

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

