Nikola Jokic's Performance in Nuggets-76ers Goes Viral

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic had a monster performance against the Philadelphia 76ers

Jan 31, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts against the Philadelphia 76ers in the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Coming off a third-straight loss to the New York Knicks, things weren't looking good for the Denver Nuggets as they started off their five-game road trip without a win. Heading to face the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night, the team would need to look to their stars to elevate them to a win over a Sixers team on a four-game winning streak.

Despite 42 points from Tyrese Maxey, the Nuggets were too much for the Sixers and squeezed away with the 137-134 win. Jamal Murray had one of his better games of the season, scoring 31 points and adding 11 assists. However, Nuggets star Nikola Jokic made the big plays down the stretch to escape another consecutive loss.

Jokic finished the game just shy of a triple-double, logging 28 points, 13 assists, and nine rebounds. In his efforts Friday night, Jokic logged his 203rd career game with at least 10 assists, the most by a center by far.

While Jokic has recorded just one triple-double over the last four games after having a streak of five, he turned his game around after a lackluster performance on Wednesday against the Knicks.

The Nuggets will now travel to Charlotte for the second leg of their back-to-back and final matchup on their road trip, where they'll face a Hornets team coming off a 112-104 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers Friday night.

