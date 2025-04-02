Nikola Jokic's Seven-Word Statement on Historic Loss to Timberwolves
The Denver Nuggets suffered their worst loss of the season against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night, but Nikola Jokic had the greatest game of his career on the same night.
Not only was it the greatest game of Jokic's career, but it was one of the greatest games in NBA history. Jokic put up 61 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists on 62/55/79 shooting from the field, in what was the highest-scoring triple-double in NBA history.
Unfortunately, it was all for a brutal loss.
“Just tired. It was an exhausting game," Jokic said about the one-point loss.
It was two overtimes," Jokic added. "We were up, they were up, both teams were coming back. In the first or second [overtime] we were down six in one moment, we came back. So, it was an interesting game."
When it came to his historic triple-double, Jokic had a much more lighthearted response.
"I think it's another thing for after, sitting on your couch, drinking beer, and lying," Jokic said about his 61-point triple-double.
In all honesty, it's probably not a great memory for Jokic to have the only 60-point triple-double in NBA history, but to also have it with a loss. Not only a loss, but one of the most heartbreaking finishes in modern NBA history.
To make it even worse, Jokic's loss was against a Minnesota Timberwolves team that just swept Denver in the regular season and has a six-game winning streak extending back to the NBA playoffs.
It's hard to say why the Minnesota Timberwolves own a mental edge over the Denver Nuggets, but they do. At this point, Denver needs to hope they don't run into Minnesota in the 2025 playoffs.
