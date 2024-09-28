Nikola Jokic’s Teammate Makes Blunt Steve Kerr, Team USA Statement
The Denver Nuggets look like a team on a mission after falling short in the 2024 NBA playoffs. Aaron Gordon will be a big part of the team led by Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.
During Nuggets media day, Gordon had some comments that took everyone by surprise about joining the United States' Men's Basketball Olympic team in the 2024 Paris Olympics.
“I was asked about playing for [Team] USA," Aaron Gordon said on Nuggets media day. "And then the call never came around. So there was a little bit of salt there in the first place. Then just to see [Nikola] Jokic take them to wire like that. It's like this is dope. The dude on my team is going to just wash those cats. But all that being said... Murrica."
In the 2023-24 season, Aaron Gordon averaged 13.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game for the Nuggets. It would've been surprising to see him make USA's roster, but solid role players like Derrick White and Jrue Holiday were named and ended up being major contributors.
Jokic nearly led Serbia to an upset over the United States in the semifinals of the 2024 Paris Olympics. Team USA overcame a second-half double-digit deficit and defeated the Serbians to advance to the gold medal game, where they beat France.
Aaron Gordon ultimately was not selected for Team USA, with the national team's frontcourt being comprised of LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Bam Adebayo, Anthony Davis, and Joel Embiid.
