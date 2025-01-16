Nikola Jokic’s Unexpected Injury Status for Nuggets-Rockets
Going into Wednesday night, the anticipation between the Denver Nuggets game against the Houston Rockets was huge. Both teams are on a four-game winning streak and are only separated by a 2.5-game differential.
The two teams have yet to face off this season, but there's an extra level of excitement when Nikola Jokic faces off against Alperen Sengun. Unfortunately, it seems like that battle will have to wait tonight.
The Denver Nuggets have unexpectedly added Nikola Jokic to the injury report against the Houston Rockets tonight. He has been downgraded to out due to right elbow inflammation.
The injury is a brand new one for Jokic, as the games he's previously missed were due to an illness and not an elbow injury. Not much information about the injury has been released by the Nuggets so far, but it was irritating enough for Jokic to miss tonight's big game against the Rockets.
Through 34 games this season, Nikola Jokic is averaging 30.6 points, 13.2 rebounds, 9.9 assists, and 1.8 steals on 56/47/80 shooting from the field. What he's done this season has been nothing short of phenomenal and arguably better than what he did during his MVP seasons. However, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will likely lead those conversations due to the Oklahoma City Thunder being the first seed.
The Denver Nuggets face off against the Houston Rockets at 9:00 p.m. EST tonight.
