Nuggets Coach Addresses Big Nikola Jokic Problem
Nikola Jokic is the best basketball player in the world. However, he's also been carrying the Denver Nuggets on his back this season, and arguably has been playing too much on the court.
The Nuggets ran into a similar situation last season, when they overworked their starters in the first round against the Los Angeles Lakers, and then eventually gassed out against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round.
New Nuggets interim head coach David Adelman addressed Jokic's overusage during the team's recent practice.
"“There are moments where we want to give him a break from orchestrating every possession," Adelman said.
The focus for Adelman isn't just about playing Jokic less or giving him the ball less, it's about changing his touches entirely. He shouldn't need to orchestra every single item on the court.
“It’s not about taking the ball out of his hands—it’s about giving him different kinds of touches & letting others carry the creation load," Adelman said.
While Adelman's words make sense, it's a very tough task for an interim head coach who just started coaching the team a few weeks ago. There isn't much time for the Nuggets to implement many major changes, especially without a training camp of any kind.
In all honesty, the Nuggets' playoff hopes are going to ride on the team doing what they've already been doing for the past two years, but playing with more effort and intensity.
