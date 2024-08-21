Inside The Nuggets

Nikola Jokic to Play in Rare Basketball Game With Dirk Nowitzki, Luka Doncic

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic is going to play in a once-in-a-lifetime game

Farbod Esnaashari

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) speaks with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit:
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) speaks with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Nikola Jokic isn't known for making major public appearances during the offseason. It would take a very rare event to get Jokic out of his secluded offseason, and that's exactly what's bringing him out of it.

Jokic has been announced to play in a very rare exhibition basketball game, where he's a participant in Goran Dragic's farewell game. The event is called The Night of the Dragon, and it's going to feature some of the biggest names in the history of basketball.

Some of the confirmed participants for Dragic's farewell game are: Dirk Nowitzki, Luka Doncic, Steve Nash, Vladimir Radmanovic, Chris Bosh, Robin Lopez, Josh Richardson, Boban Marjanovic, Beno Udrih, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Marko Simonovic, Luis Scola, Nikola Vucevic, Leandro Barbosa, Vlatko Cancar, and a plethora of other players.

Dallas Mavericks stars Dirk Nowitzki and Luka Doncic
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) greets former player Dirk Nowitzki after beating the Phoenix Suns in game seven of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

It remains to be seen how much older legends like Dirk Nowitzki, Steve Nash, and Chris Bosh will actually play, but just seeing them on the court will be a joy to see. Seeing Nikola Jokic on the court with players like Dirk Nowitzki and Steve Nash will likely never happen again, and should be appreciated by anyone who enjoys the game of basketball.

The Night of the Dragon farewell game is expected to take place on August 24, with a charity gala dinner preceding it. All proceeds will go toward The Goran Dragic Foundation.

Related Articles

Nikola Jokic Made Unprecedented History at 2024 Paris Olympics

Kevin Durant Gets Honest About How NBA Players View Nikola Jokic

Russell Westbrook Reacts to Being Snubbed From Viral NBA List

Published
Farbod Esnaashari

FARBOD ESNAASHARI

11-year veteran inside of NBA arenas. Published for ESPN, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and FanNation. Follow @Farbod_E on Twitter.

Home/News