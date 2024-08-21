Nikola Jokic to Play in Rare Basketball Game With Dirk Nowitzki, Luka Doncic
Nikola Jokic isn't known for making major public appearances during the offseason. It would take a very rare event to get Jokic out of his secluded offseason, and that's exactly what's bringing him out of it.
Jokic has been announced to play in a very rare exhibition basketball game, where he's a participant in Goran Dragic's farewell game. The event is called The Night of the Dragon, and it's going to feature some of the biggest names in the history of basketball.
Some of the confirmed participants for Dragic's farewell game are: Dirk Nowitzki, Luka Doncic, Steve Nash, Vladimir Radmanovic, Chris Bosh, Robin Lopez, Josh Richardson, Boban Marjanovic, Beno Udrih, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Marko Simonovic, Luis Scola, Nikola Vucevic, Leandro Barbosa, Vlatko Cancar, and a plethora of other players.
It remains to be seen how much older legends like Dirk Nowitzki, Steve Nash, and Chris Bosh will actually play, but just seeing them on the court will be a joy to see. Seeing Nikola Jokic on the court with players like Dirk Nowitzki and Steve Nash will likely never happen again, and should be appreciated by anyone who enjoys the game of basketball.
The Night of the Dragon farewell game is expected to take place on August 24, with a charity gala dinner preceding it. All proceeds will go toward The Goran Dragic Foundation.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Made Unprecedented History at 2024 Paris Olympics
Kevin Durant Gets Honest About How NBA Players View Nikola Jokic
Russell Westbrook Reacts to Being Snubbed From Viral NBA List