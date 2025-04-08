Nikola Jokic's Concerning Statement on Nuggets' Four-Game Losing Streak
The Denver Nuggets are officially in dangerous territory.
After losing their fourth game straight against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night, the Nuggets are only half a game from falling out of the play-in tournament. Additionally, they're tied in the loss column with the Clippers, Warriors, Timberwolves, and Grizzlies, so they'd be in the play-in tournament if the teams had a tie.
After the loss, Nikola Jokic was asked what wa smost concerning about the losing streak. Ironically, his response in itself was concerning.
"I mean I don’t know," Jokic admitted. "Maybe we just, I really don’t know actually. I don’t know, I don’t know what is concerning."
In regards to the loss against the Pacers specifically, Jokic blamed himself for the crucial turnover that cost Denver the game.
"My turnover I was just trying to get someone the ball, to get some kind of pick-and-roll, it was my miss and a bad pass to Russ," Jokic said. Pick [Jalen Pickett] tried to pass me the ball, I kind of rolled in that moment and he passed it behind. It happens, it’s a part of basketball."
The Denver Nuggets have only three games left this season, against the Sacramento Kings, Memphis Grizzlies, and Houston Rockets. Regardless of whose fault Sunday night's loss was, it's time for the team to start winning. These next three games will be crucial.
