Nikola Jokic's Final Injury Status For Lakers vs Nuggets Game

Injury Update ahead of tonight’s game against the Lakers:



AVAILABLE:

Aaron Gordon (Right Calf Injury Management/Left Ankle Sprain)

Christian Braun (Left Foot Inflammation)



OUT:

Nikola Jokić (Right Elbow Contusion/Left Ankle Impingement)

Jamal Murray (Right Ankle Sprain)… pic.twitter.com/EoDHKVGI9P