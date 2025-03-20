Inside The Nuggets

Nikola Jokic's Final Injury Status For Lakers vs Nuggets Game

The Denver Nuggets revealed Nikola Jokic's final injury availability against the Los Angeles Lakers

Farbod Esnaashari

Mar 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Mar 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets face off against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night in what will be a very crucial matchup for both teams.

Unfortunately, the anticipation for the matchup has been a bit ruined due to injuries. The Lakers will be playing without their superstar forward LeBron James but will have Luka Doncic available.

Denver, on the other hand, will be very shorthanded for the second game in a row. Denver has listed both Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray as out against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Jokic has officially been listed as out due to a right elbow contusion and left ankle impingement. This will be the second straight game Jokic has missed due to the injury, after previously missing Monday night's game against the Golden State Warriors.

Many thought that the Denver Nuggets were resting both Jokic and Murray to keep them fresh for the Lakers game, but that doesn't seem to be the case.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, and Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray
Jan 1, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and guard Jamal Murray (27) talk in the third quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Through 62 games this season, Jokic has averaged 29.1 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 10.3 assists on 58/41/81 shooting from the field. He's only missed seven games for the Nuggets this season, playing in 62 of 69 total games.

One would have to imagine the Los Angeles Lakers would be the heavy favorites against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night, but the Nuggets just won a surprising game against the Warriors.

The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers face off at 10:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday.

