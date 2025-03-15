Nikola Jokic's Injury Status for Nuggets vs Wizards
The Denver Nuggets are on the second night of a back-to-back after an intense game against the Los Angeles Lakers last night.
The Nuggets were never able to fully break away from the shorthanded Lakers which led to the game coming down to the final seconds to decide the outcome. Jamal Murray sunk the dagger three-pointer off a Nikola Jokic screen with 5.6 seconds left in the game. This was then followed up by a clutch steal and slam by Russell Westbrook to put the nail in the coffin.
Nikola Jokic was once again nothing short of sensational, totaling 28 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 steals on 50% shooting from the field. Jokic is also one triple-double away from securing the single-season record for the most triple-doubles in the Nuggets franchise history.
The Nuggets released their injury report ahead of Saturday night's game and unfortunately, it contains Nikola Jokic on the list. Jokic is, however, considered PROBABLE ahead of tonight's game while dealing with a right elbow contusion and left ankle impingement.
Denver has gotten themselves back into the second seed in the Western Conference, but they are only up 1 game from the third seed. This means that every game matters from here on out, and a quick two-game losing streak could have large implications in the standings.
The Denver Nuggets and Washington Wizards will face off Saturday at 9:00 p.m. EST.
