Nina Westbrook Calls Out ESPN's Russell Westbrook Disrespect

Russell Westbrook's wife, Nina Westbrook, called out ESPN analyst Ryan Clark

Joey Linn

Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook (0) against the Phoenix Suns during game five of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center.
Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook (0) against the Phoenix Suns during game five of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center.
Nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook is currently preparing for his first season with the Denver Nuggets. Despite having last played an NBA game in early-May, Westbrook was still brought up during an ESPN segment on Thursday.

In a discussion about Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, former NFL player and current ESPN analyst Ryan Clark brought up Westbrook.

“Lamar Jackson right now is like Russell Westbrook,” Clark said. “We watch Russell Westbrook throughout the regular season and even in the playoffs have these great statistical games… When he and Dame Lillard went head-to-head, and it got emotional, he couldn't make a shot… That’s the difference right now between Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes.”

Sharing these comments on Instagram in a five-page collaboration post, ESPN created a graphic for Clark’s comments about Westbrook.

Responding to this post in a comment, Nina Westbrook called out Clark and ESPN:

“My goodness! Just as a basketball fan, we couldn’t even wait for the NBA season to start up before the Russell slander begins?

1. This doesn’t make any sense. 

2. The only comparison to be made between Russell and Lamar are that they’re both unicorns and amazing at what they do.

3. I’ve never met Ryan, and I’m sure he’s a nice guy, but please stop.

4. And finally… before you start hating on Russell, at least let the basketball season start and let him miss a layup or something first. I’m still enjoying the peace and the silence.”

Westbrook reshared this comment from his wife on his Instagram story.

This is far from the first time Westbrook’s name has been used by ESPN or another outlet in a negative light, nor is it the first time this has happened while the veteran point guard was unrelated to the topic of discussion.

Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation.

