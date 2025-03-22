Nuggets Announce New Starting Lineup vs Trail Blazers
The Denver Nuggets are traveling to face the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night for the third leg of a four-game road trip.
But, for the third consecutive game, the Nuggets will be without superstar big man Nikola Jokic. The three-time MVP is sidelined due to a left ankle impingement, putting a huge hole in Denver's lineup once again.
For the past two games, co-star Jamal Murray has been sidelined alongside Jokic, but the standout point guard is finally making his return to action in Portland on Friday night.
With Jokic still out but Murray back in action, the Nuggets are forced to change their starting lineup once again. Denver will be starting Murray, Russell Westbrook, Christian Braun, Michael Porter Jr., and Aaron Gordon on Friday.
Friday night will mark the sixth consecutive game that the Nuggets will roll out a different starting lineup. This is the first time these five have started a game together for the Nuggets, but it is an intriguing group.
In six games without Jokic this season, Murray is averaging 19.7 points, 6.5 assists, and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 47.5% from the field, 42.5% from beyond the arc, and 91.7% from the free-throw line.
The Nuggets have lost four of their last seven games, desperately looking to find some consistency as the regular season winds down. They face off against the Trail Blazers at 10:00 p.m. EST on Friday night in Portland.
