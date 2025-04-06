Michael Malone Announces Major Jamal Murray Injury Update
The Denver Nuggets are set to be gearing up for their seventh straight postseason appearance this year, with Denver currently holding the fourth seed in the Western Conference heading into Sunday's game against the Indiana Pacers. While there's no doubt that Nikola Jokic is the engine that drives this team, it takes a complete team to win a championship.
That was the case for them in 2023, as a major factor in that win was Nuggets guard Jamal Murray. However, the star guard has been battling an injury as of late, as he's set to miss his fifth straight contest on Sunday. Ahead of the game, Nuggets coach Michael Malone addressed his star's current injury status.
"Hopefully, he's able to be back by (the playoffs)," Malone told media members. "This has been a weird one. It was day-to-day, day-to-day, then next thing you know, it's not day-to-day." Murray is currently listed with a right hamstring injury, and it's been the longest stretch he's been injured so far this season.
"Jamal's hurt. It's not careful. He's hurt," Malone added. "So there's a big difference. Careful is if a guy can play and you want to be smart. We're not in a situation to do that." Shutting down speculation that the Nuggets were being safe with his return, Malone assures that what Murray is going through is far more serious than anticipated.
With Denver currently holding a three-game losing streak entering Sunday's contest against the Indiana Pacers, it's clear that the team needs him. Especially with the Golden State Warriors inching toward the Nuggets in the standings, Sunday could provide some serious playoff-seeding changes.
