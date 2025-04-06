Inside The Nuggets

Injury Report: Denver Nuggets vs Indiana Pacers

Multiple star players are listed on the Denver Nuggets vs Indiana Pacers injury report

Farbod Esnaashari

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) holds the ball while Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) holds the ball while Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
The Denver Nuggets are hosting the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night at the Ball Arena.

Sunday's game will be the second and final meeting of the regular season between the two teams. Denver is currently sitting on a three-game losing streak that now has them in the fourth seed, a half-game behind the Los Angeles Lakers to tie for the third seed.

Denver beat the Pacers in their first meeting with a final score of 125-116 behind an impressive display by Nikola Jokic, who totaled 18 points, 19 assists, 9 rebounds, and 3 steals on 64 field goal shooting and 0 free throw attempts in the game.

The Nuggets are coming into the game with two players listed on the injury report: Jamal Murray and DaRon Holmes II.

Nikola Jokic is AVAILABLE.

Jamal Murray is listed as QUESTIONABLE with right hamstring inflammation.

Jamal Murray of the Nuggets
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) gestures in the third quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Ball Arena.

DaRon Holmes II is out with right Achilles tendon repair.

The Pacers are coming into the game with six players listed on the injury report: Pascal Siakam, RayJ Dennis, Isaiah Jackson, Enrique Freeman, Quenton Jackson, and Ben Sheppard.

Pascal Siakam is OUT with right olecranon bursitis.

Pascal Siakam of the Pacers
Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) shoots the ball in the second half against the Utah Jazz at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

RayJ Dennis is questionable due to his two-way contract, Isaiah Jackson is out with a right Achilles tendon tear, Enrique Freeman is questionable due to his two-way contract, Quenton Jackson is doubtful due to his two-way contract, and Ben Sheppard is doubtful with a left great toe sprain.

The Denver Nuggets and Indiana Pacers will face off at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Farbod Esnaashari
