Injury Report: Denver Nuggets vs Indiana Pacers
The Denver Nuggets are hosting the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night at the Ball Arena.
Sunday's game will be the second and final meeting of the regular season between the two teams. Denver is currently sitting on a three-game losing streak that now has them in the fourth seed, a half-game behind the Los Angeles Lakers to tie for the third seed.
Denver beat the Pacers in their first meeting with a final score of 125-116 behind an impressive display by Nikola Jokic, who totaled 18 points, 19 assists, 9 rebounds, and 3 steals on 64 field goal shooting and 0 free throw attempts in the game.
The Nuggets are coming into the game with two players listed on the injury report: Jamal Murray and DaRon Holmes II.
Nikola Jokic is AVAILABLE.
Jamal Murray is listed as QUESTIONABLE with right hamstring inflammation.
DaRon Holmes II is out with right Achilles tendon repair.
The Pacers are coming into the game with six players listed on the injury report: Pascal Siakam, RayJ Dennis, Isaiah Jackson, Enrique Freeman, Quenton Jackson, and Ben Sheppard.
Pascal Siakam is OUT with right olecranon bursitis.
RayJ Dennis is questionable due to his two-way contract, Isaiah Jackson is out with a right Achilles tendon tear, Enrique Freeman is questionable due to his two-way contract, Quenton Jackson is doubtful due to his two-way contract, and Ben Sheppard is doubtful with a left great toe sprain.
The Denver Nuggets and Indiana Pacers will face off at 8:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player
Nikola Jokic's Brutally Honest Statement on Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers