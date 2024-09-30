Nuggets Champion Reacts To Karl-Anthony Towns Trade To Knicks
The Denver Nuggets started training camp this week before they have to travel to Abu Dhabi where they'll take on the Boston Celtics. It's still early, but Jamal Murray says the team is more locked in after coming up short last season against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Speaking at practice, Murray told press that he felt the difference between being the hunter and the hunted.
“I think anytime you lose, it kind of brings that side out of you and out of everybody," Murray said. "So think we're on the right track and we got a couple of great competitive practices. I just think we're all ready to get it going."
Later in the interview, Jamal Murray was asked about the Timberwolves trade with the New York Knicks. On Friday night, the Wolves traded superstar Karl-Anthony Towns to the Knicks for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo and a pick.
"No, I'm not on social media," Murray said. "I just worry about us. I don't really care about anybody else"
Denver lost in Game 7 against the Timberwolves last postseason. Since then, the Nuggets have lost Kentavious Caldwell-Pope while adding Russell Westbrook and Dario Saric. Minnesota added Randle and DiVincenzo.
The trade is not yet official as the Knicks and Wolves still have some financial issues to get through, but the deal is expected to be done soon.
