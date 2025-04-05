Nuggets Change Starting Lineup Due to Injury vs Warriors
The Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets are set to match up on Friday in a contest that has massive playoff implications. With every team only having a few games remaining, the third through eighth seeds in the Western Conference could drastically change from Friday to the end of the season.
With the Warriors entering with a lot of momentum after their win against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Nuggets will have their hands full trying to slow them down. They will have the benefit of a healthy Nikola Jokic for Friday's contest, but a key injured starter has led to Michael Malone adjusting his starting lineup due to the injury.
The Nuggets are set to start Christian Braun, Peyton Watson, Michael Porter Jr., and Aaron Gordon alongside Jokic on Friday. Star guard Jamal Murray was recently ruled out for his fourth straight game due to a right hamstring injury, and Malone opted to keep Russell Westbrook off the bench despite his 30-point performance in their last game.
So far in two matchups this season, the Nuggets have taken the win in both and have a chance to close out the regular season series with a sweep on Friday. The Nuggets are just one of two teams that have beaten the Warriors this season with both Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler in the lineup.
Tip-off in Golden State between the Warriors and Nuggets is set for 10:00 p.m. EST on NBA TV.
