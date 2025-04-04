Injury Report: Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors
The Denver Nuggets have wrapped up their five-game homestand with a 2-3 record. They hit the road tonight and visit the Golden State Warriors, looking to bounce back from their last two losses.
Friday night's game will be the third and final meeting of the season between the two teams. Denver currently holds the 2-0 season series lead, with their last game in March ending in a final score of 114-105.
Denver was able to break away from the Warriors in the second quarter behind Aaron Gordons 38 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists on 61/67/100 shooting splits. Russell Westbrook also recorded a triple-double with 12 points, 12 rebounds, and 16 assists in the absence of Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray.
Denver is coming into the game with seven players listed on their injury report: Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, Aaron Gordon, DaRon Holmes II, Julian Strawther, and Peyton Watson.
Nikola Jokic is listed as PROBABLE with a left ankle impingement.
Jamal Murray is listed as QUESTIONABLE with right hamstring inflammation.
Christian Braun is probable with a left foot strain, Aaron Gordon is probable with right calf injury management, DaRon Holmes II is out with right Achilles tendon repair, Julian Strawther is questionable with a left knee sprain, and Peyton Watson is questionable with right knee inflammation.
The Warriors are entering the game with three players listed on the injury report: Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler III, and Gary Payton II.
Steph Curry is listed as QUESTIONABLE with a left pelvic contusion.
Jimmy Butler is listed as QUESTIONABLE with a left forearm strain.
Gary Payton II is questionable with a partial tear of his left thumb ligament.
The Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors will face off at 10:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player
Nikola Jokic's Brutally Honest Statement on Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers