Nuggets Coach's Statement on Reports of Potentially Trading Star Player
The Denver Nuggets were able to take care of the New Orleans Pelicans with ease, leading after the first quarter and never looking back en route to a 125-113 win. While the Nuggets are on a three-game winning streak and 7-3 over their last 10 games, it wasn't always this good for Denver this season.
After a poor performance and loss against the Washington Wizards on December 7th, the team had an 11-10 record and many thought the Nuggets needed to shake things up with a major trade. At the time, Michael Porter Jr. was a name thrown around as a trade piece. Following tonight's win against the Pelicans, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone set the record straight.
"We're not trading Michael Porter," Malone said in response to a question in his post-game press conference. "...Michael is a really important piece. Michael helped us win a championship. We'll see what happens going into this coming Thursday. To my knowledge, there have been no conversations."
It wasn't hard for Malone to say that about Porter after Monday night's performance against New Orleans, where he scored a season-high 36 points and seven threes.
Entering Monday's game against the Pelicans, Porter has been having a strong season for the Nuggets so far. In 49 appearances with all being starts, Porter is shooting above 50% from the field to go with 18.0 points per game and 6.4 rebounds per game. As the NBA's trade deadline approaches Thursday, it seems like Porter is going nowhere but Denver.
