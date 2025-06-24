Inside The Nuggets

Nuggets Executive's Blunt Response On Nikola Jokic's Contract Extension

Denver Nuggets president Josh Kroenke talked about a contract extension for star center Nikola Jokic

May 18, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) dribbles down the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second quarter during game seven of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets are all Nikola Jokic has ever known since entering the NBA in 2014. The Serbian center has grown with the team through the rebuilding years to eventually become a multi-time MVP and leader of a championship team. He became the greatest player in the franchise's history after winning it all in 2023 and has continued to dominate the league in Denver.

This past season was no different. Jokic averaged 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 10.2 assists, and while he didn't take home a league MVP or championship, it was arguably his best individual season of his career.

The 30-year-old is eligible to sign a contract extension with the Nuggets this summer and is likely to stay in Denver. Jokic made $51.4 million this past season and is slated to make $55.2 million next season.

Nuggets president Josh Kroenke talked about a potential extension for Jokic in a press conference. The son of team owner Stanley Kroenke confirmed that the organization will certainly extend the offer this summer.

“We’re definitely going to offer it," Kroenke said. "I’m not sure if he’s going to accept it or not, because we're also going to explain every financial parameter around him signing now versus signing later."

Jokic is eligible to sign a three-year, $212 million extension this summer, which would give him an average annual salary of $70.7 million. The highest-paid player for the 2024-25 NBA season was Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors, who made just under $55.8 million.

