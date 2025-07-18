Nuggets Favorite, Ex-NBA Star Signs With Unexpected Team
The latest season of the BIG3 basketball league has been eventful, surprising and explosive. The league has expanded to include city-based teams, with eight new squads, marking a shift to cater to local markets.
The league also extended its schedule to 11 weeks, and for the first time, the top two teams will compete for a $1 million bonus in addition to their regular-season salaries.
With new additions such as Dwight Howard, Montrezl Harrell, Wesley Johnson, Michael Beasley, and Lance Stephenson, the league is having its best year yet.
Howard and Stephenson got into a major brawl in the first week of the league, and Jordan Crawford had an altercation with Stephenson as well. Even the coaches, such as Stephon Jackson, have gotten into heated exchanges during games.
Look around the league, and there will be former NBA stars everywhere, with Joe Johnson leading in points per game, and Michael Beasley performing very well next to Lance Stephenson.
A new report by new BIG3 reporter and insider Chris Haynes revealed that a former Nuggets fan favorite is signing a deal with the BIG3.
"BIG3 News: 11-year NBA guard Will ‘The Thrill’ Barton has reached an agreement with DMV Trilogy and will be in lineup this Sunday to make his debut vs. Detroit Amps on [CBS Sports], sources tell me. Major addition to [the BIG3]," Haynes said.
Barton was a crucial part of the Nuggets' rise to playoff contention year in and year out in the mid-2010s and early 2020s. He played in 11 seasons in the NBA and 7 with the Denver Nuggets, before playing for Liga ACB in Spain and CBA in China.
Barton averaged 11.2 points and 4.1 rebounds per game in the NBA and had a career high in points per game at 15.7 with Denver.
Related Articles
Denver Nuggets NBA Champion Signs with Team Overseas
Denver Nuggets Announce Press Conference for New Starter