Nuggets' Former Top-10 Pick Explains Decision to Leave NBA
The Denver Nuggets have done an incredible job of building a championship contender from within, drafting stars like Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, and Michael Porter Jr., who have all made significant impacts with the franchise. However, the Nuggets have not hit on all their draft picks.
In 2015, the Nuggets selected Emmanuel Mudiay with the seventh overall pick, but the talented point guard failed to build a legitimate career in Denver. Through his first two seasons in the NBA, Mudiay averaged 12.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 0.9 steals per game with 36.9/31.7/72.1 shooting splits.
While Mudiay was not a bad player by any means, he could not make his mark in Denver. The Nuggets ultimately traded him to the New York Knicks during the 2017-18 season. Mudiay would go on to play for the Utah Jazz and Sacramento Kings as well, but has not played in an NBA game since the 2021-22 season.
In a recent appearance on the "To The Baha" show, Mudiay opened up about his time in Denver and what led to his eventual trade.
"Definitely a blessing to get picked that high for sure, changed my life, changed my family’s life, at the same time, you starting over, that’s what people don’t understand, your basketball life is starting over,” Mudiay said. "A lot of the time, some vets, not going to say all, they not happy with the young person coming in. For me, it was an adjustment, at the same time, I made some mistakes early."
Mudiay talked about how the financial discrepency between some players led to some disfunction.
"I was in Denver for a little bit, but then I felt it was time to move on," Mudiay continued. "I think when you fighting a political battle, that’s a tough fight, I’ll say it again, if someone makes $25-30 million and you making 3-4, majority of the time they going to go with what they invested in."
Mudiay has spent the majority of his time overseas since leaving the NBA, most recently playing for the Quebradillas Pirates in Puerto Rico, where he was named the MVP of the league. Mudiay opened up about his decision to leave the NBA entirely so that he could continue his playing career.
"Getting drafted at seven was cool, but now I think about it, ‘was it the right situation for me though, you gotta be in the best situation for yourself so that you can thrive.' As you get older and you still love this game, you not going to sit around and let them toy with you, I’m going to go and do what I do and do it at the high level I know,” Mudiay finished.