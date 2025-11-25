Nuggets' Jamal Murray Already Generating All-Star Buzz

After the first month of the regular season action, Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray has fired off one of the best starts to a year that he's seen throughout his near-decade in the NBA.

He's averaging a career-best 23.2 points and 6.8 assists a night, being a consistent compliment on the offensive end for Nikola Jokic, and in turn, has been a vital part in helping lead the Nuggets to the second-best record in the Western Conference.

Everyone knows the type of talent Murray can be when the stakes are at their highest, but the early season dominance is a bit of a shift from what the Nuggets' guard has been accustomed to doing throughout his time in Denver.

As a result, the chatter for Murray to find his first All-Star appearance has already begun to spark up around the league.

ESPN's Tim Bontemps recently spoke on a bit of the buzz he's heard around the NBA following the first month of the regular season has come and gone, where the clear takeaway for the Nuggets focused on how strong Murray's initial sample size has been.

"Murray has long been seen by opposing scouts and executives as a player who eases his way into the season. But if the guard's first handful of games is any indication, Murray could be changing that narrative," Bontemps wrote. "The 28-year-old is averaging a career-high 22.5 points, production Denver will need to continue with Christian Braun out until around New Year's with a serious left ankle sprain."

Anonymous League Scout Taking Notice of Murray's Improvement

Bontemps also spoke to one Eastern Conference scout about what's gotten Murray to have such an explosive start to the year––and it seems like Jokic could've had a part in that step forward.

"He's moving well, his body looks good. ... I've been impressed with him," an Eastern Conference scout said. "He's been a huge part of their hot start. They're in the inner circle of contenders in large part because of the work he's been doing next to Jokic."

Nov 22, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) before the game against the Sacramento Kings at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Regardless of how it's come to fruition, the league is clearly taking notice, and after nine years in the league without an All-Star nod to his name, perhaps this year could mark the end of that narrative if he continues at his current rate.

Especially when factoring in the extended absence of both Braun and now Aaron Gordon with their respective injuries for the coming weeks, the responsibility will be even further pushed onto the shoulders of Jokic and Murray to handle the load offensively.

The league is tight with guard talent, which has proven to be a barrier for Murray in year's past to finding his way to that long-awaited All-Star nod, but with the type of production he's had and the Nuggets' success as a whole, he might be the one rising above those top backcourt names to find his way into the club.

Time will tell if Murray will keep the hot hand consistent, and if he does, don't be surprised to see him among the premier names in the league to find that All-Star consideration come February.

More Denver Nuggets Content